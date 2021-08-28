'Spider-Man' Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Photographed Together at Friend's Wedding

Zendaya and Tom Holland's connection seems to be growing stronger and stronger as the two stars were photographed together at a friend's wedding over the weekend.

In the picture shared by their friend Esteban Camarillo, Zendaya can be seen wearing a floor-length brown dress while leaning her head against Tom's, who is holding on to her sleeve.

The two appear to be in great spirits as they pose for the group photo. The moment comes just a few weeks after they were spotted kissing during the Fourth of July weekend.

HANGING OUT

It was reported at the time that Zendaya and Tom enjoyed some time together, taking the opportunity to go for a low-key dinner and play some mini-golf at the hotel they were staying in.

Although they have never admitted to being in a relationship, the truth is that the young stars have been caught in each other's company on several occasions.

It is believed that both Zendaya and Tom are very reserved people and value their privacy, so any photos circulating online are from them just going about their business, unaware of any cameras following them.

The two met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and their chemistry was obvious from day one to all those around them as they were cast to play Peter Parker and Mary Jane.

TWO PEAS IN POD

According to a source close to them, they make a good match because they have similar personality traits, such as selflessness, kindness, and compassion.

However, ever since they filmed the first Spider-Man movie, they have dated other people. Tom dated Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020, while Zendaya dated Jacob Elordi during the same period of time.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is scheduled to be released in December, is the third installment in the film series, and the two actors have been promoting it.

In 2017, Zendaya shut down rumors that they were dating by saying that there was nothing between them and that Tom was one of her best friends, describing him as a "great dude."