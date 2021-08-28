Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Spider-Man' Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Photographed Together at Friend's Wedding

By Rodolfo Vieira
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

Zendaya and Tom Holland's connection seems to be growing stronger and stronger as the two stars were photographed together at a friend's wedding over the weekend.

In the picture shared by their friend Esteban Camarillo, Zendaya can be seen wearing a floor-length brown dress while leaning her head against Tom's, who is holding on to her sleeve.

The two appear to be in great spirits as they pose for the group photo. The moment comes just a few weeks after they were spotted kissing during the Fourth of July weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49i6yO_0bfXHNjG00

HANGING OUT

It was reported at the time that Zendaya and Tom enjoyed some time together, taking the opportunity to go for a low-key dinner and play some mini-golf at the hotel they were staying in.

Although they have never admitted to being in a relationship, the truth is that the young stars have been caught in each other's company on several occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAUs6_0bfXHNjG00

It is believed that both Zendaya and Tom are very reserved people and value their privacy, so any photos circulating online are from them just going about their business, unaware of any cameras following them.

In 2017, Zendaya shut down rumors that they were dating.

The two met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and their chemistry was obvious from day one to all those around them as they were cast to play Peter Parker and Mary Jane.

TWO PEAS IN POD

According to a source close to them, they make a good match because they have similar personality traits, such as selflessness, kindness, and compassion.

However, ever since they filmed the first Spider-Man movie, they have dated other people. Tom dated Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020, while Zendaya dated Jacob Elordi during the same period of time.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is scheduled to be released in December, is the third installment in the film series, and the two actors have been promoting it.

In 2017, Zendaya shut down rumors that they were dating by saying that there was nothing between them and that Tom was one of her best friends, describing him as a "great dude."

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
333K+
Followers
31K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jacob Elordi
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Kris Kross’ Chris Kelly Was Found Unresponsive at Home - Autopsy Later Revealed Horrible Reason of His Death at Just 34

Rap star Chris Kelly was part of the 1990s rap duo "Kris Kross," but his shocking death raised eyebrows at the time until an autopsy revealed the true cause of his death. In his prime, Chris Kelly was becoming a rapper gaining widespread attention with his 1992 hit "Jump." Kelly was a member of the rising group, "Kris Kross" until his shocking death at 34.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Jacob Elordi Says Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Cut His Hair Off When They Started Dating

The things people do for love. Jacob Elordi‘s romance with Kaia Gerber is going strong, but she told him early on that he had to ditch his haircut. The Kissing Booth 3 star, 24, recalled their romantic beginnings when he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 17. Guest host Julie Bowen — who Elordi admitted he used to have a crush on — brought out a picture of the actor with a mullet.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Zendaya Looks Effortlessly Glam in Valentino Couture

Zendaya looks elegantly disheveled in her latest red-carpet look. The Euphoria actor opted for Valentino Couture while attending the Venice Film Festival to promote the world premiere of her sci-fi flick, Dune. She rocked an oversized black tuxedo jacket over a white maxi-length shirtdress. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a hip-high slit, and a pink satin tie looped at the midsection that ran the length of the dress.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Tom Holland Hypnotizes Zendaya With His Spidey Skills in First Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong. Tom Holland and Zendaya are holding hands as the world literally collapses around them. The first trailer for the hugely anticipated superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted on the evening of Monday, Aug. 23, and fans were treated to plenty of dizzying moments. Front and center was the romance between Tom's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ, which appeared to be on the brink of crumbling as a result of an ill-fated curse created by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
MoviesETOnline.com

Tom Holland Faces Familiar Foes in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

Here's hoping the Peter Tingle still works in the multiverse. Because judging by the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Spidey is going to need all the sense he can get as he faces familiar foes from across the Sacred Timeline and those other Spider-Man movies. Last...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Holland's Nickname For Zendaya Trends After He Sends Sweet Birthday Message

Zendaya turned 25 earlier this week, and given her popularity, a lot of people took to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday. But it was her friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who broke the internet with a viral post that referred to Zendaya as “my MJ,” along with the ask to call him when she got up. It’s a message that was so adorable that it sent Marvel fans in an absolute flurry of emotion.
CelebritiesPage Six

Tom Holland shares sweet selfie with Zendaya for her 25th birthday

Peter Parker had better have some spidey tricks up his sleeve for MJ’s birthday. Tom Holland shared a sweet selfie on Instagram Wednesday of him, dressed in costume as the superhero, and girlfriend Zendaya from behind the scenes of their “Spider-Man” films. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Look Back at the Few Glimpses We've Gotten of Zendaya and Tom Holland's Sweet Bond

Zendaya and Tom Holland make a cute pair on and off screen. The duo have been sparking romance rumors ever since they first costarred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it seems like their onscreen romance has officially developed into a real one. In July, the costars were spotted sharing a kiss in LA, and in August, they looked pretty cuddly while attending a friend's wedding together. Though the two have yet to comment on romance rumors themselves, Tom's sweet birthday tribute for Zendaya speaks volumes.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Awkwardly Runs Into Man Dressed As Mysterio In Venice: Photo

Jake Gyllenhaal bumped into his doppelgänger while on a stroll in Venice during the city’s annual star-studded film festival. Who wore it better? That’s the vibe after a hilariously awkward run-in Jake Gyllenhaal had on Wednesday, September 1 during the 78th Venice Film Festival with a man dressed as one of his iconic, movie characters. The 40-year old actor snapped a couple photos of the man donning the full suit and armor of Mysterio, the supervillain Jake played in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, while he was cruising the canals. Fun Fact: Venice is actually the same location where Mysterio and Peter Parker meet for the first time in the Marvel blockbuster! What are the odds!
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch Encourage Fans to Watch New Trailer

After months of anticipation, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, giving fans their first look at the movie that will likely end up as one of this year's largest blockbusters. To help promote Sony and Marvel Studios' first massive marketing pushing for the movie, the film's social media channels have also released a promo video featuring No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. As one might expect, the two Avengers really want you to watch the trailer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Zendaya cozies up with Tom Holland in a dreamy dress you can’t miss

Zendaya and Tom Holland did nothing to quell dating rumors when they were spotted at a friend’s wedding together in quite the cuddled-up photo. In the snap fellow wedding guest Esteban Camarillo posted in his Instagram Story, the Malcolm & Marie star could be seen looking stunning per usual in a long tan dress with button-up cuffs that she topped with a glowing neon yellow necklace.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ Stands Alone

There’s been excitement for all of Marvel’s recent Spider-Man movies, but the level of anticipation around Spider-Man: No Way Home is on whole other level. The first teaser for the film broke the record for the most-watched trailer in its first 24 hours of release, beating the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, by more than 50 million views. For sake of comparison, consider this: The official teaser trailer for the last Spider-Man movie, Far From Home, has only 49 million views on YouTube total. Clearly, people are hyped for the return of Spider-Man.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Romance Continues To Quietly Bloom

It’s unclear how long Zendaya and Tom Holland have truly been dating, but this summer, they finally appear ready to fly (slightly) above the radar. After being busted in PDA mode by photographers at a stoplight, the pair were seen celebrating their friend Josh Florez‘s wedding Sunday in Simi Valley, Calif. Fellow guest Estaban Camarillo shared a shot on IG Story. Other videos of them dancing and clapping appeared on fan accounts as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy