Some business ventures begin during retirement
Question: Now that I’m retired, I would like to start the business I didn’t have time to launch while working. Is that possible?. Answer: Retirement provides difference opportunities for different retirees. For some, it’s a time of leisure, but for others it is a chance to pursue long deferred dreams. If your dream is to start a business there are several support programs specifically designed to help senior citizens.www.thenewsenterprise.com
