HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Some parents and students gathered outside Valor Christian High School on Friday to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. This is the latest demonstration after the dismissal of Inoke Tonga, a coach who says he was forced to resign for being gay. (credit: CBS) Tonga, the junior varsity girl’s volleyball coach, says the school made him choose between his job or his sexual orientation. (credit: CBS) The small group gathered outside of Valor Christian on Friday morning to fly rainbow flags while some people drove by and honked their horns in a show of support for the demonstrators. One mother...