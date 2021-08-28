Langham, Boston is now state of the art after refit
While the exterior of the Langham, Boston hotel may not have changed much, returning guests might not recognize the interior, following an extensive $200 million renovation. The hotel reopened its doors on June 30 after being shuttered for more than two years while the renovation took place. Originally planned as an $85 million project, the owners decided to increase the investment and make additional changes during the pandemic.www.travelweekly.com
