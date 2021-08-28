Cancel
Langham, Boston is now state of the art after refit

By Bart Beeson
travelweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the exterior of the Langham, Boston hotel may not have changed much, returning guests might not recognize the interior, following an extensive $200 million renovation. The hotel reopened its doors on June 30 after being shuttered for more than two years while the renovation took place. Originally planned as an $85 million project, the owners decided to increase the investment and make additional changes during the pandemic.

