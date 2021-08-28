What is our ideal community newspaper?

This is my last edition overseeing the Rocket Miner news department. I stepped off the plane as an ink-stained copy editor at the Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport on Jan. 2, 2006. I count it a blessing that things haven’t slowed down since. Through all the changes — including titles, addresses, responsibilities, taxes, frequent flyer miles, weight, diet, PTO, expectations and accolades – it has been a nonstop, thrilling ride.