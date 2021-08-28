Cancel
Petroleum Market May See a Big Move | Suncor Energy, Shell, Gulf Oil

 8 days ago

The " Petroleum - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Devon Energy, Hess, BP, ConocoPhillips, Sinopec, Suncor Energy, Shell, Gulf Oil, Marathon Oil, Husky Energy, CNPC, Bahrain Petroleum Company, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Chevron Corporation, Noble Energy, Petronas & Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.

Related
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Exxon borrows 1.5M barrels of crude from U.S. petroleum reserve to fuel Ida recovery efforts

Exxon Mobil has borrowed 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve to fuel recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. The Energy Department said its crude loan to Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery will help alleviate logistical issues moving crude around southeast Louisiana and ensure the region has access to fuel while they recover from Hurricane Ida. Exxon, which will replace the crude it borrowed, is in the process of starting up its Baton Rouge refinery, which did not suffer significant damage from the storm but is waiting on utilities such as power to be restored. Since August 23, Exxon has provided more than 260,000 barrels or nearly 11 million gallons of fuel to southeast Louisiana.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Huge Arctic oil find makes waves

An Australian oil and gas company believes it’s discovered more than a billion barrels of high-quality crude oil under federal lands in the Arctic. That find in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPR-A) is potentially the largest on federal lands in the Arctic in years and underscores the long-term footprint drillers hope to maintain on public lands even as the Biden administration pledges to curb fossil fuel development in response to climate change.
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Enbridge (ENB) to Start Oil Sand Crude Shipment in Line 3

ENB - Free Report) is planning to start transporting crude through its Line 3 oil pipeline, which is advancing toward completion, per Bloomberg. Per a notice to shippers, the company is offering 620,000 barrels a day of capacity in its Line 3 pipeline in October. This involves 350,000 barrels a day of light oil capacity and 270,000 barrels a day of heavy oil capacity. The capacity provided to shippers is a rough measure as there are several components, such as line fill, system outages for construction and tie-in work, which need to be completed.
