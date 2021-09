When one of the Rolling Stones dies, the world stops; when Charlie Watts dies, the beat stops as well, never to be played again with such mesmerizing force, with such ultra-suave propulsion, with such casually indomitable radness. Charlie Watts died Tuesday. He was 80. He was the best. I’ve been staring at this tweet for what already feels like hours. The sly smile. The impeccable tie. The folded arms. (“I give the impression of being bored, but I’m not, really,” he once said. “I’ve just got an incredibly boring face.”) The word grandfather. The words one of the greatest drummers of his generation. The numbers of retweets and quote tweets ticking up, a few hundred per second, as more people discover that the world, and the beat, has stopped. The overwhelming sadness all those people must feel, but the overwhelming gratitude, too.