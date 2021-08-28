Cancel
New Zealand

Ask Game and Fish: How will the discovery of curly pondweed and New Zealand mudsnails impact Flaming Gorge Reservoir?

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 8 days ago

It’s too soon to know how the discovery of two aquatic invasive species (AIS) will impact Flaming Gorge. But the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be monitoring the reservoir closely. When new populations of AIS are introduced to a water body, many different factors can dictate how well they establish and how they may affect that system. Water quality, temperature and substrate can influence how AIS like curly pondweed and New Zealand mudsnails will impact the reservoir and its users.

