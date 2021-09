In late 2019, the writer and director Andrew Haigh found himself on a boat off the Svalbard archipelago, about halfway between the northern edge of Norway and the North Pole, having a dark thought. On board with him were a production crew and a bunch of actors, some of them really quite famous (Jack O’Connell, Stephen Graham), and one of them extremely famous (Colin Farrell). They would be spending the next few weeks on the Arctic Ocean journeying up into the polar ice floes in order to film The North Water, a five-part TV drama about a doomed whaling voyage.