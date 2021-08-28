Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

What's the risk of indoor dining if you're fully vaccinated? Here's what one expert says

By Katia Hetter
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Covid-19 infections at their highest levels since January and data suggesting there may be decreased protection against the Delta variant, vaccinated people may need to reconsider how safe certain activities are.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 37

CNN

CNN

638K+
Followers
96K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Food Drink#The Us#Cdc#N95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Must Take a COVID Test Before Going Here—Even If You're Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated against COVID has become more than just an essential way to protect yourself against the virus—it also allows you to bypass many of the pandemic restrictions still in place. From concerts to sporting events to live theater, unvaccinated individuals have been required to get a COVID test and provide negative results, while vaccinated people have been able to glide through with proof of vaccination alone. But as the Delta variant continues its rampage, some places have added new restrictions, and now, proof of vaccination alone won't be enough in certain situations.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, New Study Says

The use of face masks has been a factor of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mask to protect yourself from COVID or stop you from spreading it to others.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Say Wear This Kind of Mask Now

Now that even vaccinated people are being advised, by the CDC, to wear face masks in areas where COVID is highly concentrated, you may be surprised to find out that not all masks are created equal. With the Delta variant "more transmissible," your choice may save your life, or raise your risk. Read on for which masks the experts recommend—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

Here's Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading

Health officials are beginning to monitor the spread of the Lambda variant of the coronavirus now that it has become the dominant strain in Peru and continues to circulate in much of South America. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the C.37 variant, is highly infectious and more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy