'Disappointing' is one word that's not often associated with Chick-fil-A. In fact, the fast food chain's employees are known for going above and beyond for customers on countless occasions. There was the Chick-fil-A in Texas that helped out a teacher working in New Mexico who forgot her purse by not only overnighting it back to her, but also adding in gift cards and other freebies as a surprise (via ABC News).