Pre-law programs at BC, CSUB set up students for success

When it comes to law, people might automatically picture a scene from a “Law & Order” courtroom or the Elle Woods version from the “Legally Blonde” films. But law is a necessity in many facets of business and life, and can be a useful tool across the board, no matter what profession or major one might choose. Both Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield recognize that, and have programs to help students prepare for the next phase in their lives for law school and beyond.