Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Pre-law programs at BC, CSUB set up students for success

By Shelby Parker
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to law, people might automatically picture a scene from a “Law & Order” courtroom or the Elle Woods version from the “Legally Blonde” films. But law is a necessity in many facets of business and life, and can be a useful tool across the board, no matter what profession or major one might choose. Both Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield recognize that, and have programs to help students prepare for the next phase in their lives for law school and beyond.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Education
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csub#Pre Law#Bakersfield College#Law Student#Legal Profession#Bc#Csub#Elle Woods#Cal State#Uc Irvine#Uci Law#The Pre Law Society#Uc Hastings#College Of The Law#Kern Community College#General Counsel Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy