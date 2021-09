I know one of the things that brings me joy is spending time with my family and friends. In the summer, there’s no better way to do it than with a delicious barbecue – poolside, lakeside or just in your backyard. There’s just something about everyone gathering to relax and share … and eat. One of the things my mom always shows up with is her Corn Salad. It’s a light and refreshing side that is perfect for any summer meal.