Vibrant Travel Accessories
TUMI and Missoni have joined forces and celebrate their shared appreciation for luxury excellence in an exclusive collection of bags and travel accessories. This collection of women's handbags and accessories was made for the on-the-go women who have an eye for design. After traveling back and forth between New York and Italy, it became evident to the TUMI team that the perfect new pattern for a TUMI collection was Missoni's iconic zigzag.www.trendhunter.com
