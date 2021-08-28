Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Vibrant Travel Accessories

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUMI and Missoni have joined forces and celebrate their shared appreciation for luxury excellence in an exclusive collection of bags and travel accessories. This collection of women's handbags and accessories was made for the on-the-go women who have an eye for design. After traveling back and forth between New York and Italy, it became evident to the TUMI team that the perfect new pattern for a TUMI collection was Missoni's iconic zigzag.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumi Missoni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Slim Smartphone-Attached Sunglasses

The SHADO Eyewear by ThinOptics are a premium sunglasses collection from the brand that will provide wearers with a way to keep the essential accessory on hand at all times. The ultra-slim sunglasses have a compact frame and come with a low-profile case that can be attached onto the rear of a smartphone to keep the eyewear on hand at all times. This eliminates the need to carry oversized alternatives around and ensure they are around when they're needed most, while also preventing them from being left behind when traveling.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Tactile Technical Footwear Designs

Paria Farzaneh and Converse work in collaboration once again, following its Number 6 collection that launched last year. The two are not strangers to one another, and this time around, they highlight the Converse Pro Leather X2 sneaker model. It follows a new angle that spotlights function above all else, delivering basketball capabilities that are elevated to tactile sensibilities.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Disney-Themed Vibrant Socks

As we approach the fall and winter season, Happy Socks and Disney recently joined forces once again to relaunch their beloved 80s-themed collaboration. Perfect for the back to school season, these special edition socks boast a VHS-themed gift set with vintage-inspired renderings of iconic Disney characters. Fans can choose between various vibrant and spunky patterns that pay homage to the classic cartoon.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

Norma Kamali’s Designer Uniform Is Full of Vibrant Prints

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, we are speaking with Norma Kamali. Her job is extremely hands-on, so the iconic New York-based designer takes a uniform-approach to dressing, opting for comfortable, casual separates rendered in cheerful loud prints. Don't forget the emblematic eyewear and platform crocs!
Technologyvivaglammagazine.com

Tips to Buy Sports Accessories Online

How to buy sports equipment online? How to go about it? How to find the right kind of deal? Here is a quick guide on how you can buy sports accessories online:. The first step towards buying sports equipment online is to find out more about the sports brand and equipment you intend to buy online. Check out their websites you can easily do so by typing the name in any major search engine (Google is fine). You will be surprised to see that there are thousands of online stores selling all kinds of sports items and equipment. You can buy almost anything online today, for instance, you can purchase indoor games online for that friend, or you could purchase branded sports bags for him/her.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Vibrant Oceanic Tonal Footwear

Adidas introduces a new Time In capsule alongside Ninja. Richard Tyler Blevens, better recognized as Ninja is a professional gamer and YouTube personality and is the latest to work with the sportswear brand. The capsule features three iterations of the ZX 2K BOOST 2.0 silhouette and two options of the adilette BOOST slides.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Vibrant Tennis-Themed Capsules

Reebok and Prince teamed up to launch a capsule collection, ideal for on and off the court. Inspired by both brands' ties to tennis, the capsule boasts a combination of pop culture, sport, and lifestyle designs. Founded in 1970, Prince is well known as a reputable tennis brand. The brand's creative designer, David Grutman, partnered with Reebok to launch its lifestyle division.
Apparelintothegloss.com

Colored Lenses Are The Perfect Transitional Accessory

What do Kaia Gerber, Jack Nicholson, Britney Spears, Lakeith Stanfield, Elton John, Rihanna, Jeff Goldblum, and Gloria Steinem have in common? It’s not the fact that each and every person on that list would make an excellent dinner party guest—it’s a sustained affinity for rainbow-hued sunglasses. After decades of trend cycle recycling, we’re ready to call it: tinted glasses are always cool. They’re also the perfect way to transition your style from summer to winter without breaking the bank.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Landscape Cabin Hotels

Piaule Catskill is a range of landscape hotel cabins. Located in upstate New York, the minimal property was designed by Garrison Architects. The boutique hotel was conceptualized by Nolan McHugh and Trevor Briggs, founders of their eponymous homeware brand. The property includes 24 cabins, offering a simplistic escape from the...
Pet ServicesTrendHunter.com

Long-Lasting Dog Accessories

A Vancouver-based e-commerce platform, KOSTON, releases its debut sustainable dog accessory line. While developing Pets on KOSTON, the brand focused on safety, functionality, and style. The collection features numerous harnesses, collars, and leashes that come in various bright and neutral colors. All Pets on KOSTON accessories are made with high-quality...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Contemporary Sculptural Jewelry

Pamela Coromoto launched her latest range of jewelry titled the ODE TO THE Collection. Staying true to her contemporary and colorful style, Coromoto was inspired by Basque artists Jorge de Oteiza and Eduardo Chillida to create a sculptural collection. The collection includes clean and architecturally informed pieces. Made with thoughtful...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Neon-Toned Luxury Jewelry

Boochier launched a new collection of luxury jewelry. Featuring bright neon colors, Boochier's new pieces are playful yet elegant. The Hong Kong-based brand outlines the curves of diamonds and other precious stones and metals in vibrant and bold enamel. This unlikely combination creates casual chick earrings, bracelets, and rings. The...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Automotive-Themed Fall Outerwear

Japanese imprint CarService introduces its latest collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season full of items that are inspired by automobiles. The cozy sets of apparel are made to withstand the dropping temperatures that are just around the corner. The capsule also nods to retro design elements that are marked...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Steel-Strength Packable Backpacks

Travel equipment designer Matador has announced the launch of its brand new 'Advanced Series' luggage, a line of five high-performing bags built to meet the needs of backpacking adventurers. The collection includes the 'Freerain Waterproof Packable Backpack' in 22 and 28L sizes, the 'Freefly Packable Duffle,' and the 'Freefly Waterproof Hip Pack.'
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Padded Utilitarian Militaristic Sandals

Japanese label Suicoke works in collaboration with Moncler to launch some footwear designs under the 2 Moncler 1952 Man line. Heading the lilne, Sergio Zambon, chose Suicoke because he noticed the similar values in both of the brands, spotlighting the great outdoors. It also draws inspiration from Japanese culture, which...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Patterned Nostalgic Nail Kits

Orly and Lisa Frank partnered up to launch a new colorfully patterned nail kit. The iconic lifestyle brand, Lisa Frank, brought fan-favorite characters to the collaboration, including Forrest, Hunter, Zoomer & Zorbit. The nail kit includes nail polishes, nail toppers, and nail wraps - a new category for Orly. The...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Top 60 Fashion for Men Trends in September

Though the September 2021 men's fashion trends were wide-ranging in nature, many shared a shift in focus towards autumn-ready looks and designs, symbolizing the unfortunate closing of the summer season. As a result, menswear collections featuring technical gear and cozy sweaters were plentiful this month, as were luxury timepiece drops and the release of neutral-toned sneakers.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Vintage Graphic Retro Fashion

Up and coming Japanese fashion label AFB introduces its newest collection entitled 'Your Tail Begins Here.' It boasts vintage designs that celebrate the iconic Playboy bunny logo. It is paired with pin-up images, retro design elements, and classic loungewear pieces. The latest items are showcased along with Japanese sticker artist Ibuki Sakai.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Pony-Themed Makeup Collections

Lottie London and My Little Pony reveal a collaborated project. The partnership between the inclusive beauty brand and the fan-favorite kid's franchise created a limited-edition makeup collection. Marketers describe the collection as the brand's most magical collection yet. The limited-edition collection includes Lottie London's best-selling Lottie Palettes with a pair...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Fall Drink-Inspired Bodycare

Personal care brand, Native, has launched four new beverage-inspired fragrances just in time for fall. The company has been developing a limited-edition fall collection that picks up on the familiar scents of popular fall beverages. The Coffee Haus Collection introduces four new scents and comes in a deodorant, plastic-free deodorant,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy