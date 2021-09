It was just 106 years ago today, August 29, 1915, when the U.S. Navy brought back to the surface the wreck of the U.S.S. F-4. The U.S. F-4 was a submarine lost at sea on March 25, off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii. Sadly, all 21 crew members perished. Not all information is known today, but it is believed that seepage of sea water had damaged the controls, and the submarine never re-surfaced.