Abu Dhabi bourse to halve trading commissions, second cut this year

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VXB9_0bfXBrPc00
An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Saturday it would halve its trading commissions to 0.025% from 0.05% from Sept. 1, the exchange's second commission cut this year and the third in three years.

Both ADX and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), in separate statements, also said they would extend trading hours by one hour from Oct. 3.

The trading hours extension should bring ADX into line with the operating hours of many exchanges globally, it said, part of moves to bolster market activity and to deepen market liquidity.

DFM said the move would attract wider and more diversified categories of investors.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

