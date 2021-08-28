Severe Weather Statement issued for Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR EASTERN WALWORTH COUNTY At 220 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Akaska, or 7 miles southwest of Selby, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Java and Akaska. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH