Veteran JaMychal Green on returning to the Nuggets: “We’re just loaded”

By Denver Post
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite fielding interest from a number of teams, veteran forward JaMychal Green said there wasn’t much to think about when he hit free agency this past summer. Even before the Nuggets got swept by the Suns in the second round of the NBA playoffs, Green knew he wanted to be back.

