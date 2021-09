Rents for new leases on apartments have grown at the fastest pace in more than a decade, as buyers shut out of the hot housing market turned to rentals. Home prices have been climbing all year as strong demand, fueled by low interest rates and yearnings for more space during the pandemic, outstripped supply. While the market has calmed somewhat lately, the median sales price of a new house in July was a record $390,500, up from $370,200 the prior month, likely pushing some buyers out of the homebuying market and sending them to rentals.