Petroleum Market May See a Big Move | Suncor Energy, Shell, Gulf Oil

Exxon Mobil has borrowed 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve to fuel recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. The Energy Department said its crude loan to Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery will help alleviate logistical issues moving crude around southeast Louisiana and ensure the region has access to fuel while they recover from Hurricane Ida. Exxon, which will replace the crude it borrowed, is in the process of starting up its Baton Rouge refinery, which did not suffer significant damage from the storm but is waiting on utilities such as power to be restored. Since August 23, Exxon has provided more than 260,000 barrels or nearly 11 million gallons of fuel to southeast Louisiana.