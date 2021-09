Chris Woakes made up for lost time on his return to England’s Test side, claiming four wickets as India were hustled out for 191 on day one at the Kia Oval.Woakes was back in the side for the first time in a year, a period blighted by Covid-19 complications in Sri Lanka and injury issues, and showed just what the side had been missing.He needed just six balls to open his account and finished with four for 55, with two dropped catches off his bowling.India, who were thrashed by an innings at Headingley last week, were given a remarkable late...