The race for the second wild-card in the National League has become considerably more interesting of late, as the Padres have fallen back into the pack. After the first three months, it looked like it would be a procession for them. At the end of June, San Diego were 49-33, putting them 61⁄2 ahead of the Cubs. Mind you, at that point, the Mets were also leading the NL East. But since the beginning of July, New York and San Diego have both played worse than Arizona: their records of 20-30 and 19-27 sit below our 21-25. As a result, if the playoffs started today, neither team would be included, having been overtaken by the Braves and Reds respectively.