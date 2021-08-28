Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays seek answers on offense at Detroit

 8 days ago

The Toronto Blue Jays, who have struggled to score runs against the Tigers during consecutive weekend series, will try to get their bats going on Saturday in the second game of a three-game set at Detroit. Toronto has scored a total of eight runs while losing three of four to...

MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers announce move prior to finale vs. Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to rebound from yesterday’s loss against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, and they announced a team move prior to taking the field. They’ve called up Alex Lange from the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, while placing Wily Peralta on the 10-Day IL thanks to a right finger blister:
MLBMLive.com

Tigers’ offense absent as Blue Jays win, 3-0

Miggy didn’t get a home run and the rest of his teammates didn’t get a single run. Hyun-jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. The Tigers (59-66) and Jays (63-58) have...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers at Blue Jays Preview: Detroit looks to clinch series in Toronto

Hot dog, what a game that was last night! The Detroit Tigers crossed the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a matchup that heavily favored the latter, yet the Motor City Kitties managed to hang in there long enough to score an extra-inning win. Tyler Alexander threw a gem and Hitting Harold came through in the clutch to take the first of a three-game weekend series.
MLBchatsports.com

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays Rival Redemption Tour

Alan Trammell in the 1984 World Series. (Photo by Rich Pilling/Getty Images) There’s nothing better than a good, old-fashioned rivalry and it’s time the Detroit Tigers and Blue Jays dust off the boxing gloves and duke it out for a revival tour. The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to Comerica...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays snap three-game losing streak after win against Detroit Tigers

TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu hopes his sound pitching performance precipitates better times ahead for the Blue Jays. Ryu was magnificent in a 3-0 Toronto win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak and provide the Blue Jays with only their second victory in nine outings.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers' rally wasted in 3-2 loss to Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings

The throw from Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo looked perfect. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — the free extra-inning runner on second base to open the 10th inning — slid into home just before Baddoo's rocket connected with catcher Eric Haase, who turned to apply the tag. Guerrero had been running on Corey Dickerson's single.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Toronto Blue Jays: How to watch Saturday matinee

When: 3:07 p.m. Saturday. Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 82 degrees (Rogers Centre has a retractable roof). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.70 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6, 3.72...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays 2, Tigers 1: Duo of dingers doom Detroiters

The rubber match of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, on a warm weekend in Detroit, resulted in a 2-1 victory for the visitors, whose only runs came on a pair of solo home runs. Matthew Boyd made his return to Detroit for his first start since June...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: TV, radio, starting pitchers for Sunday's finale

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1 FM; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 84 degrees (Rogers Centre has a retractable roof). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Drew Hutchinson (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 4.08 ERA). The series so...
MLBSportsGrid

August 29 MLB Betting Guide: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers

Blue Jays -1.5 Total: 9.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118) Odds to Win World Series: Blue Jays +6000 | Tigers NA. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Picks. Expect a lower-scoring affair with two effective pitchers benefitting from the pitcher-friendly venue of Comerica Park. Keep an eye on Boyd’s length in his first return to major-league action, as he might have a shorter than expected outing.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Blue Jays 2, White Sox 1: Wrong end of Wild Pitch Offense

After a lackluster performance in St. Petersburg, Florida, over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox needed a spark as they arrived in Toronto. They were playing their first game north of the border since 2019 against a Toronto Blue Jays team who had lost seven of their last ten games.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Blue Jays

After dropping two out of three in Tampa against the Rays (77-48), the White Sox (72-53) head north of the border to face the Blue Jays (64-58). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders, who have a 9.5-game lead in the AL Central. Lynn enters with a 2.26 ERA, 2.63 xERA, 3.28 FIP, and 3.2 fWAR/4.5 bWAR. There is still over a month left, but Lynn finds himself among the frontrunners of the American League Cy Young race. This will be Lynn’s second start against Toronto this season. In the first one, which took place on June 9, Lynn pitched seven innings and only allowed one run. He struck out nine batters and did not issue any walks. Despite that masterpiece, the White Sox lost that game by a score of 6-2 due to a poor performance by the bullpen.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays injury updates

How the Baltimore Orioles are opening to MLB's eyes to tanking. Ken Rosenthal, senior writer for The Athletic and MLB Network insider, speaks about his recent article about the Baltimore Orioles' horrendous stretch and the MLB's need to address "tanking" as their losing streak inflates to a whopping 19 straight games.
MLBwiproud.com

Blue Jays seeking payback in series against Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to make up ground in the American League wild-card race against the same team they faced last weekend. Toronto lost two of three games to the Detroit Tigers in that home series, with both defeats coming in extra innings. They’ll square off for three more games when the series shifts to Detroit, beginning on Friday.

