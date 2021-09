Interdisciplinary artist Nina Katchadourian’s new exhibition, inspired by the true story of the Robertson family’s 38 days adrift at sea, went on view Saturday. “To Feel Something That Was Not of Our World” will be on display at the Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art through April 24, 2022, according to the Columbus Museum of Art’s website. Katchadourian said she first heard about the Robertson family’s harrowing voyage and eventual rescue after a pod of orcas sank their sailboat in 1972 through the bestselling book “Survive the Savage Sea,” written by Dougal Robertson, when she was a child.