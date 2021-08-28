Cancel
San Rafael, CA

Overnight Construction Begins For Next Two Weeks As Caltrans Demolishes Highway 101 Central San Rafael Offramp Bridge

SFGate
 8 days ago

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) The next phase of a freeway off-ramp construction project on U.S. Highway 101 in San Rafael begins late Sunday evening for the next two weeks. Caltrans is going to demolish the existing Central San Rafael off-ramp bridge from northbound Highway 101 during this time period. All work will take place during overnight hours between midnight and 6 a.m. beginning late Sunday evening and lasting through Sept. 10.

