Braves edge Giants 6-5 in matchup of NL division leaders

DOUBLE-A — ARKANSAS TRAVELERS. RECAP: CF Julio Rodriguez hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the 7th inning as Arkansas came-from behind to defeat Wichita 4–3 on Wednesday night. LF Jack Larsen (2x4, R, RBI, BB) led the Travs with 2 hits, while Rodriguez (1x2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), 2B Kaden Polcovich (1x2, R, 2B, 2 BB), C David Sheaffer (1x4) and SS Patrick Frick (1x2, 2 R, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the team’s 6 hits. Starter Steven Moyers (4.0,3,2,1,0,7) allowed 2 runs (1 ER) on 3 hits, while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Devin Sweet (2.0,1,1,1,0,1), RH David Ellingson (1.0,1,0,0,1,1) and RH Michael Stryffeler (2.0,1,0,0,2,4) combined to allow only 1 run over 5.0 innings in relief. Stryffeler improved to 3–4 on the season with the win, tossing a scoreless 8th and 9th innings.
Comments / 0