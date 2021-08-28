Cancel
Hawaii State

Volleyball Opens 2021 with Sweep of Hawaii Pacific

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaii – The Alaska Nanook volleyball team moved to 1-0 after day one of the 2021 season with an impressive opening-day sweep of the Hawaii Pacific Sharks on Friday, August 27. They completed the sweep 25-21, 25-20 and 25-11. The Nanooks offense was too much for the Sharks on Friday as Alaska outhit HPU 35-24 in the kills category and 11-4 in the service aces category. In total, the 'Nooks swung a .189 hit percentage with only 17 errors while the Sharks swung an even .000 with 24 errors to go along their kills.

