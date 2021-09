James “OT” Olen Teague, 73, of Meadow Lane Drive, Granite Falls, went home to be with the Lord and gained his angel wings on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Health Care. He was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Burke County to the late Ralph Burton and Margie Helton Teague. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Teague; one brother, David Teague; and a sister, Rebecca Jackson.