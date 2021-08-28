Library List

I first fell in love at the Bemidji Public Library, and the experience has gone a long way toward shaping who I’ve become. My family lived in Bemidji for my second- through fifth-grade years of school. Every week, my mom would take me to the public library — in those days, an imposing, columned edifice located on the corner of Sixth and Beltrami. I remember climbing the steps each week with an appropriate sense of awe and gulping in great breaths of the “old book smell” that permeated the space. It was exactly the type of shrine that should hold a vast storehouse of treasures.