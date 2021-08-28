Library List
“The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine F. Weiss. This nonfiction work examines the women’s suffrage movement in the United State in two parts. Part 1 follows the Women’s suffrage movement up until August 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified in Nashville. Part 2 reads like a political thriller, giving a blow by blow account of the events of that day in August and the days before it, when the amendment came perilously close to failing.dnews.com
