Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Library List

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 8 days ago

“The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine F. Weiss. This nonfiction work examines the women’s suffrage movement in the United State in two parts. Part 1 follows the Women’s suffrage movement up until August 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified in Nashville. Part 2 reads like a political thriller, giving a blow by blow account of the events of that day in August and the days before it, when the amendment came perilously close to failing.

dnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#S A Cosby Isiah#Victorian#Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sussex County, NJadvertisernewsnorth.com

Library to celebrate Library Card month

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) invites all Sussex County residents, students, workers and property owners (except Sparta) to #GetCarded. AtSCLS during the month of September for a chance to win an SCLS Prize Pack of library swag. For those who don’t already have an SCLS library card, applying in person or online (sussexcountylibrary.org/get-library-card) generates an automatic contest entry in addition to all the great books, movies, music, games and numerous online resources you’ll be able to access. Renewing an expired library card during the month of September is an automatic entry as well.
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- At The Library

Come see the continued improvements at your Seymour Community Library (SCL). We have four new computer desks and an ADA compliant table for wheelchair usage and the vision impaired. The computer with the book catalog will share the ADA table, most likely. The old computer tables have been moved into...
Woodbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Woodbury Public Library: Collage Artist in Library Show

WOODBURY — The artwork of collage artist Susan Lerner, Connect-to-Cut: Here, There and Everywhere, will be on display at the Woodbury Public Library during regular open hours, Wednesday, September 1 through 30. Library hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours from 9:30 a.m....
Denton, TXunt.edu

Schulenburg Public Library

The number of books and readers grew rapidly, and by 1930 the library moved downtown. In 1940, the library was given to the City and became known as the Schulenburg Public Library. When the City Administration Building formally opened in 1958, the library books were moved to a room there specifically designated as the library.
Bemidji, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Library Reflections: Bemidji Public Library

I first fell in love at the Bemidji Public Library, and the experience has gone a long way toward shaping who I’ve become. My family lived in Bemidji for my second- through fifth-grade years of school. Every week, my mom would take me to the public library — in those days, an imposing, columned edifice located on the corner of Sixth and Beltrami. I remember climbing the steps each week with an appropriate sense of awe and gulping in great breaths of the “old book smell” that permeated the space. It was exactly the type of shrine that should hold a vast storehouse of treasures.
Denton, TXunt.edu

Smithville Public Library

In 1929, the members of the Smithville Woman’s Club proposed to establish a public library. J.G. Trousdale, husband of one of the members, offered a room on the second floor of a building he owned on Main Street to house the library. After gifts and donations from members of the community came in to the Woman’s Club, the library opened its doors to the public in January, 1931, with a collection of 500 books. Today, the Smithville Public Library is located at 507 Main St, Smithville, Texas, and provides free services to all residents living within the Bastrop county boundaries with services available to all others according to Library Director discretion.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Dover Library to host photographer

The Dover Public Library, 525 Walnut St., will host photographer Susan Cramer Stein at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Community Room. Stein will present the program titled “How COVID-19 Made Me Recreate My Business,” in which she will talk about the challenges that the pandemic created for her as a photographer and how she addressed each challenge in order to re-create her business. She will show images that she was able to capture under the restrictions of the pandemic.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Library: The Value Of Public Libraries In Communities

Recently I read “The Returns to Public Library Investment,” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago working paper 2021-06, by Gregory Gilpin, Ezra Karger, and Peter Nencka. In it the effects of public libraries on communities and children was analyzed. They focused on how one time, extraordinary library capital expenditures, like a building construction project, impacted local library resources, patron usage and student achievement.
Kern County, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Shafter Library restores library services

Shafter residents will have library services restored in the coming months and these services will be coordinated directly through the City of Shafter Learning Center and their partners. The Kern County Library system will continue to provide access to some services as they have indicated.
Farmington, NYmonroecopost.com

LIBRARY NOTES: Victor Farmington Library

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs. Genealogy — Ancestry: 6 p.m. Sept. 8. An introduction and examination of this software, available for free at the library. Registration required. Ongoing. Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Held in-person and online. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to...
Palouse, WAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Pet List

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday. Dog. Missy, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd. Midnight, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd. Molly,...
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston History Explored at the Library

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 2:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County  Public Event Meet Kate Stoeckel (Ruth McCarty), the sister of Matilda Christine Stoeckel Noble, and sister-in-law of Samuel Noble, as she tells the story of Matilda’s life, and the founding of Anniston. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports […]
Manitowoc, WImanitowoc.org

Libraries Build Strong Communities at Manitowoc Public Library

Show your support for Manitowoc Public Library and businesses in Manitowoc County the entire month of September by participating in the Libraries Build Strong Communities campaign! It’s easy to earn chances to win a spectacular prize! Earn a raffle ticket when you: • Shop anywhere in Manitowoc County and bring your receipt to the Library (must be dated during September 2021). Get a raffle ticket for each receipt you present • Check out Library items and show your date-due receipt • Get registered for a library card or renew an expired library card. Each raffle ticket gives you the chance to win a Grand Prize of $500 worth of gift cards to local businesses! There are no limits on the amount of raffle tickets you can earn!
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

AT THE LIBRARY: Ready to launch new programs for fall at the library

Summer reading has wrapped up at the Litchfield Library and fall is right around the corner. The Litchfield Library will be offering a variety of children’s programs throughout the fall. It will be decided on a month-by-month basis if these programs will be offered as in-person programs or be modified as digital programs or take-home kits as COVID-19 levels change in Meeker County.
Politicsfordcountyrecord.com

Jasper County Public Library

Toddlers, ages 2-3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library. Held each Wednesday, Sept. 1-22 at 10 am or 11 am. Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy