Depoe Bay, OR

Depoe Bay City Hall to get a facelift

The News Guard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepoe Bay city hall building was the original schoolhouse, built in 1933. It became city hall in 1973 when the city became incorporated. The building has had several coats of paint since 1933 and when it started looking like it would need a new coat of paint, Public Works Director, Brady Weidner had a lead test done first. When they found it would need full lead abatement, the more affordable, best option was new siding. Last week, the city council approved the $28,150 expenditure for the job.

