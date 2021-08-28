Dodgers' Trea Turner: Joins 20-20 club

Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in a loss to the Rockies. Turner's third-inning homer pushed the Dodgers into a 2-2 tie, but it proved to be the last run the team would tally in the game. The long ball was his 20th of the campaign, helping him join Cedric Mullins and Fernando Tatis as the only big-leaguers with at least 20 homers and 20 steals so far this season. This is the first time in Turner's career that he has hit the 20-20 mark -- his previous season high for homers was 19 in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.