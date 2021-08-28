Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Joins 20-20 club

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in a loss to the Rockies. Turner's third-inning homer pushed the Dodgers into a 2-2 tie, but it proved to be the last run the team would tally in the game. The long ball was his 20th of the campaign, helping him join Cedric Mullins and Fernando Tatis as the only big-leaguers with at least 20 homers and 20 steals so far this season. This is the first time in Turner's career that he has hit the 20-20 mark -- his previous season high for homers was 19 in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#The Last Run#Long Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Trea Turner apologizes to Cody Bellinger for leaving him hanging

Trea Turner apologized to Cody Bellinger on Saturday for an embarrassing moment. Turner slugged his first home run for his new team since being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers before the trade deadline. He received high-fives upon entering the dugout, but he didn’t see Bellinger tried to slap him some skin.
MLBnumberfire.com

Justin Turner out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is not starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Turner will rest against his former team after Max Muncy and Albert Pujols were chosen as Saturday's third and first basemen. According to Baseball Savant on 324 batted balls this season, Turner...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Enjoying Opportunity To Play With Albert Pujols

Well before the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, they pulled off another stunner with the signing of Albert Pujols after he was released by the L.A. Angels. On Saturday, Turner and Pujols hit two of the Dodgers’ three solo home runs...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Reaches base three times Wednesday

Turner went 2-for-6 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres. Turner notched a couple of base hits during Wednesday's wild game and ended up scoring on AJ Pollock's two-run blast in the 16th inning after starting out the frame as the designated runner on second. The 36-year-old has had a below-average month so far, hitting just .226/.333/.377 over 17 games but is still putting together a solid campaign this season, as he's slashing .286/.378/.483 with 21 homers, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, a steal and 51:80 BB:K over 479 plate appearances.
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Justin Turner Pitches, Dodgers Lose Series To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-0 on Sunday and lost a series to the Colorado Rockies, which proved all the more painful considering the San Francisco Giants also dropped two games during the same span. Mitch White put L.A. in a early deficit as he surrendered a three-run home run...
MLBnumberfire.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner receives a breather on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Turner will sit against his division competition after Chris Taylor was named Sunday's third baseman and A.J. Pollock was announced as Los Angeles' first-string left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 345 batted...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Why Dave Roberts Asked Justin Turner To Pitch

The Los Angeles Dodgers have rotated pitchers on their active roster over recent days and have nine relievers in their bullpen but still needed Justin Turner to pitch in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies. The pitching appearance marked a first for Turner in his career,...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: SF Walks Off on Dodgers' Error in 11th Inning

SAN FRANCISCO -- All it took was two days for the Giants to regain sole possession of first place in the National League West. Oh, and a return to that wonderful land known as Torture. The biggest game of the year turned out to be the wildest one of the...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Justin Turner Calls Pitching Debut a ‘Bucket List’ Opportunity

Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner can scratch pitching off of his wishlist of achievements for his already decorated career with the Dodgers. Turner has made a name for himself with the club with leadership, versatility, productivity at the plate, and excellent defense. But in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies, the 36-year-old infielder added to his repertoire by taking the mound during the team’s 5-0 loss on Sunday.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Justin Turner Shares His Favorite Moment of the Season So Far

This year, like most years since he joined the Dodgers, third baseman Justin Turner has had his fair share of big plays, hits, and moments on the field. In 2021 alone, he’s picked up his 500th career RBI, his 400th walk, and the first grand slam in 13 years as a big leaguer.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner, AJ Pollock Lead Comeback Win Vs. Braves

Max Scherzer was limited to just six innings because of right hamstring tightness, but he was certainly dominant and the Los Angeles Dodgers received timely hitting from Justin Turner and AJ Pollock in a 4-3 win and sweep of the Atlanta Braves. The San Francisco Giants suffered a fourth consecutive...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Slated to miss several weeks

Pollock was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain following Saturday's game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Pollock was removed from Saturday's game in the top of the first inning, and manager Dave Roberts said after the game that the outfielder is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks. Chris Taylor is in line to serve as the primary left fielder while Pollock is sidelined, while Billy McKinney should see additional at-bats in a depth role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy