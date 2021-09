From companies like SOG and Goruck to the blogs focused on everyday carry products, there’s a lot of interest in tactical gear for people who aren’t likely to find themselves in any kind of survival or combat situation anytime soon. And while some (okay, a lot) of it goes pretty overboard, there’s a genuine value to having tactical-inspired gear in your day-to-day life, even if your day-to-day consists of heading back and forth from a desk job. A pocket knife solves far more problems than you might expect, just like an army bag can help you stay organized. Likewise, a...