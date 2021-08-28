Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Fifth of BHS stores empty five years after chain closed

By Joanna Partridge
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvRFy_0bfX6ZZY00
An empty BHS store in Falkirk, Scotland. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Revelations that a fifth of former BHS stores remain empty on the fifth anniversary of the chain’s closure suggest gaps left by closed-down department stores on UK high streets and in shopping centres may become permanent.

Out of BHS’s 167 stores, 35 are still unoccupied five years after their doors closed for the final time in August 2016, according to research conducted for the Guardian by the Local Data Company (LDC).

Kirkcaldy, Stevenage, Huddersfield, Hull and Ipswich are among the many places that have not managed to find an occupier for their former BHS store.

Just over half (55%) of former BHS stores are occupied, representing 92 sites – with some taken over by other retailers, while others have become adventure parks, according to an analysis of the former BHS store estate. The branch of BHS in Falkirk is to become a temporary jobcentre to help people affected by the pandemic to find work.

The number of department stores in the UK began to decline even before the closure of BHS and has slumped by a third in the past six years, as several high-profile names, including Debenhams , have shuttered, tumbling from 1,436 branches at the end of 2015 to 947 by August 2021.

Since the demise of BHS, the pandemic and months of shop closures during successive lockdowns have accelerated consumers’ switch to online shopping and increased the pressure on struggling department stores.

The number of other retailers willing to take on large department store units, which often cost a lot to rent, has been shrinking, according to Lucy Stainton, commercial director at the LDC.

“As time passes, units can become increasingly challenging to let, as they often require significant capital expenditure in order to rejuvenate the space or redevelop it for another use entirely,” she said.

“Since December 2020, 120 ex-Debenhams stores have come on to the market, which means there are now many more of these large retail units than demand from retailers requires.”

BHS collapsed into administration in April 2016, with the loss of 11,000 jobs, after the company ran out of money. The 88-year-old retailer had been owned for just a year by the serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell , who had bought it for £1 from Sir Philip Green. The chain’s failure became one of the biggest business scandals in recent years.

Related: More high street stores close as retail recovery stutters

In the years since BHS’s closure, 14% of the department store’s branches have been demolished, and 10% have either been split up or merged with a different shop.

Meanwhile, the high street stalwart Debenhams, which could trace its history back 240 years, closed its doors in May after falling into administration for the second time during the pandemic.

Although it has not been long since the last Debenhams branches shut for good, some are being taken over by the retailer Next ’s new brand, the Beauty Hall by Next , in Reading, Leicester and Glasgow, among others.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Meanwhile, more inventive transformations of the chain’s stores are also taking place. The 100,000 sq ft former home of the retailer in Wandsworth in south London has become a leisure venue, run by Gravity, offering one of the UK’s first electric go-karting tracks, with bars, crazy golf, e-sports and bowling replacing racks of clothes and home furnishings.

Despite these new leases of life for former department stores, the challenge is building for property owners and local authorities, as the number of vacant retail units continues to rise.

“Landlords and local councils are becoming increasingly creative when looking for ways to utilise their space,” said Stainton. “This is important in order to maintain footfall across high streets and to protect retailers that are continuing to operate around these vacated units.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#The Local Data Company#Debenhams#Ldc#Next#The Beauty Hall#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#Gravity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Scotland
Related
HealthThe Guardian

Oklahoma hospitals deluged by ivermectin overdoses, doctor says

An Oklahoma doctor has said overdoses of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which many believe without evidence can prevent or cure Covid-19, are helping cause delays and problems for rural hospitals and ambulance services struggling to cope with the resurgent pandemic. Ivermectin is used to kill internal and external parasites in...
SportsThe Guardian

Sloane Stephens reveals torrent of online abuse received after US Open loss

American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open, the tournament’s 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday’s...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Almost 50 shops a day disappear from High Streets

More than 8,700 chain stores closed in British High Streets, shopping centres and retail parks in the first six months of this year, research suggests. That is an average of nearly 50 outlets a day as the impact of the pandemic and changing shopping habits continue to hit many towns and city centres.
RetailBBC

Asda to open more shops at Issa brothers' petrol stations

Asda has announced plans to open nearly 230 convenience stores at petrol stations owned by the Issa brothers. Billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who bought the supermarket giant last year, will launch 28 Asda on the Move shops this year after trialling the format at five petrol stations. They will...
RetailShropshire Star

Asda confirms convenience store rollout as two more executives quit

The supermarket also said sales were down 0.7% in the three months to June 30. Asda has confirmed plans to expand its convenience stores into petrol stations, with 28 launching this year and a further 200 next year. The details come as the supermarket also revealed two more senior executives...
EconomyBBC

Burrell Collection to reopen in March after five years

Glasgow's Burrell Collection will reopen in March 2022, more than five years after it closed for refurbishment, it has been announced. The museum closed in October 2016 for a £68m redevelopment and was supposed to have reopened last year. The A-listed building was said to be no longer fit for...
Retailthehighlandsun.com

UK loses 83% of department stores since BHS collapsed

The UK has lost 83% of its main department stores in the five years since the collapse of the BHS chain. The figure highlights the extent of the upheaval in the High Street as the Covid pandemic sped up changes in shopping habits. The data, compiled by commercial property information...
SocietyBBC

Secret Garden Party: Festival returns after five-year break

A music and arts festival dubbed "the worst kept secret" is to return next year after being halted five years ago. The Secret Garden Party began in a not-so-secret location in Abbots Ripton in Cambridgeshire in 2003 and has grown from a few hundred festival-goers to tens of thousands. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was in...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Saudi forces intercept ballistic missiles and drones fired from Yemen

Saudi Arabia has intercepted three ballistic missiles fired from neighbouring Yemen targeting the oil-rich Eastern province, as well as the cities of Najran and Jazan in the south, defence officials claimed. Shrapnel from one of the missiles scattered over the city of Dammam, injuring two Saudi children and damaging 14...
RelationshipsThe Guardian

I can’t commit to anything, I feel no eagerness to live

The question I have reached a point in my life where I am having to make the major commitments expected, like marriage, homeownership and children. Decisions that shape your life. I recently chose to end a relationship and step away from buying a house, though, because I felt unable to commit wholeheartedly. In some ways, it only felt I reached those significant events because it was forced upon me rather than getting excited and choosing for myself. It’s not that I don’t take a plunge – sometimes I have to, after all I have to live somewhere. But it always seems to be someone else doing the deciding. I just don’t have any eagerness or desire for anything.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Gone with the wind: why UK firms could miss out on the offshore boom

At the foot of the disused Fawley power station on the Hampshire coast, giant wind turbine blades lie on the sand like the fins of some strange beached sea mammal. The site of what was once one of the UK’s most polluting power plants is now a waiting area for turbine blades, before they join the growing number of windfarms off the British coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy