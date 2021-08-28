Reviewers Are Hooked On These 45 Cheap Beauty Products That Work SO Well

In decades past, men’s grooming was limited to, say, shaving and showering, without much thought beyond that. And finding a quality razor at an affordable price with easy access was difficult in and of itself. That’s what Dollar Shave Club was founded to address, and address it they’ve done quite handily for guys everywhere. The brand still focuses on shaving essentials for well-groomed guys everywhere, and it really is a club, complete with recurring product deliveries. However, there’s much more to Dollar Shave Club than meets the eye, including a wide range of grooming staples (more on these in a second) and even a series of clever original content posts designed to dive into grooming’s many mysteries. How does it all shake out? Read our Dollar Shave Club review to get the full scoop on a brand that’s much more than just shaving essentials.