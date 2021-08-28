Cancel
Montauk, NY

Hugh Jackman, Wife Deborra-Lee Furness and Son Display Charitable Sculpture At The Montauk Beach House

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montauk Beach House has acquired not one, but two “Lions” on the famed U.S. Tusk Lion Trail. The exhibition is part of a high-profile international art installation in support of the African Community and Conservation Foundation. Following the huge success and popularity of the Tusk Rhino Trail in 2018, the British charity (Tusk) launched over 45 life sized lion sculptures onto the streets in iconic locations worldwide – including the Hamptons!

t2conline.com

