Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and managed to get cast in more than one of television's most iconic series, so "The Big Bang Theory" star's accomplishments have basically been a combo of Amy Farrah Fowler's career and the dream life of her BFF Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Bialik's breakout role came in the '90s when she starred on the sitcom "Blossom." The titular teen's progressive thinking and quirky style (aren't those flower hats due for a comeback?) made her stand out at the time and cemented Bialik's status as a queen of the small screen.