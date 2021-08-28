Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

Walsh has said in the past that she’d be happy to return to the show. Addison went from a recurring character to a series regular, and after the third season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, sent Addison to Los Angeles, where Walsh starred on “Private Practice.” Addison shares a history with the characters who have been on “Grey’s” from the start, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), her formal rival for Derek Shepherd’s affections; Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda (Chandra Wilson), all of whom will be returning for Season 18. Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia is Addison’s former sister-in-law, and Scorsone also starred on “Private Practice.” The spinoff ran for six seasons on ABC, and Addison appeared on “Grey’s” during crossover events between the shows.
