Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that nearly everyone on Grey’s Anatomy has their own bundle of issues that they had to deal with during the course of the show, or that none of them is one hundred percent perfect, but some of them were definitely better than others. Meredith Grey was someone that didn’t have the best upbringing since her father left when she was very young and her mother was more concerned about her career than her daughter for much of her life. As a lot of people can probably guess this didn’t really give Meredith a lot to look forward to since she was a bit rebellious in high school and then in college, yet she still pulled good grades and was able to push forward in a way that saw her succeed and do what she wanted. When her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease though her course was pretty well set since she went into the medical field. One could say that her mother’s plight inspired her, made her feel guilty, or many other explanations that might sound better to those that come up with them. But the point is that she was set on her path and determined to do everything she could to make it happen.