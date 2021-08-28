Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh found starring in 'Grey's Anatomy' "traumatic". The 50-year-old actress played Cristina Yang in the TV series from 2005 to 2014 but admits that the show had repercussions for her life as it took her to a new level of fame. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

I needed therapy after ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame

Sandra Oh needed to see a doctor after she played one for 10 seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy.”. The 50-year-old Canadian native stopped by “Sunday Today” with Willie Geist and spoke about her rise to fame while starring in the ABC medical drama. Oh revealed she had to see a therapist to deal with her “traumatic” experience.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Sandra Oh Calls Becoming Famous a “Traumatic” Experience

The moment Sandra Oh started to become a household name thanks to her role on Grey’s Anatomy, the actress knew she would have to prioritize her mental health if she wanted to stay in the business for the long haul. The Killing Eve star discussed her difficult rise to fame...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Meredith Grey is The Best Character on Grey’s Anatomy

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that nearly everyone on Grey’s Anatomy has their own bundle of issues that they had to deal with during the course of the show, or that none of them is one hundred percent perfect, but some of them were definitely better than others. Meredith Grey was someone that didn’t have the best upbringing since her father left when she was very young and her mother was more concerned about her career than her daughter for much of her life. As a lot of people can probably guess this didn’t really give Meredith a lot to look forward to since she was a bit rebellious in high school and then in college, yet she still pulled good grades and was able to push forward in a way that saw her succeed and do what she wanted. When her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease though her course was pretty well set since she went into the medical field. One could say that her mother’s plight inspired her, made her feel guilty, or many other explanations that might sound better to those that come up with them. But the point is that she was set on her path and determined to do everything she could to make it happen.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery: Kate Walsh Returning for Grey's Anatomy Season 18

Watch: Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?" Kate Walsh is scrubbing in for season 18 of the beloved medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Walsh's rep and an ABC spokesperson confirmed to E! News that the Private Practice star is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery. According to Deadline, Walsh will appear in "multiple episodes," alongside Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Kate Walsh to Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' for Multi-Episode Arc

Walsh has said in the past that she’d be happy to return to the show. Addison went from a recurring character to a series regular, and after the third season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, sent Addison to Los Angeles, where Walsh starred on “Private Practice.” Addison shares a history with the characters who have been on “Grey’s” from the start, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), her formal rival for Derek Shepherd’s affections; Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda (Chandra Wilson), all of whom will be returning for Season 18. Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia is Addison’s former sister-in-law, and Scorsone also starred on “Private Practice.” The spinoff ran for six seasons on ABC, and Addison appeared on “Grey’s” during crossover events between the shows.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Jessica Capshaw left Grey’s Anatomy

On Grey’s AnatomyAs in all long series, the characters go through their cycles. This does not mean that fans will easily tolerate or accept the departure of an actor they love very much. What happened with Jessica Capshaw, responsible for interpreting Arizona Robbins, was no exception. Many regretted that in the 14th season of the series they had to say goodbye to the medical drama of ABC.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
TV SeriesWTHI

Kate Walsh set to appear in new season of 'Grey's Anatomy'

After a season that saw a lot of returns, "Grey's Anatomy" will see another familiar face in its upcoming 18th season. Kate Walsh, who plays Addison Forbes Montgomery in the "Grey's Anatomy" universe, is set to scrub in once again, ABC confirmed to CNN. Walsh is slated to appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming new season, according to TVLine.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Peter Gallagher Joins GREY'S ANATOMY Season 18

I can’t believe that Grey’s Anatomy is still on the air! I actually used to watch the show in its early days, but it’s been years since then and I have no idea what’s going on now. I normally wouldn’t even bother to post any news regarding the series, but...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Kate Walsh Is Officially Coming Back to 'Grey's Anatomy'

It has been years since Addison Montgomery graced the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey’s Anatomy, fully scrubbed in and ready to get elbow deep in someone’s chest cavity. And after some major pregnancy storylines on the show, some fans were sure Kate Walsh was coming back to Grey’s Anatomy to reprise her role.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.

Comments / 0

Community Policy