Maholtz, CB South respond to Plymouth Whitemarsh’s challenge in season opener

WARRINGTON >> It was the kind of scenario Cole Maholtz and the rest of the Central Bucks South Titans had been preparing for. In a blitz, visiting Plymouth Whitemarsh had turned a two-score deficit into a tie game, taking the jolt out of an energetic crowd and putting the Titans up to task. CB South doesn’t want to be overlooked this year, so it was time for the hosts to prove they shouldn’t be.