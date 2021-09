The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday several updates and enhancements to its football officiating program made during the offseason. Chris Junjulas, a long-time on-field ACC football official, will transition to the league’s Game Day Operations Center (GDOC) in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he will serve as the assistant supervisor of instant replay. Junjulas will support ACC Supervisor of Football Officials Dennis Hennigan in the collaborative replay process on gamedays and will be a liaison in the year-round recruitment, development and training of ACC on-field and replay football officials.