Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

McNally sponsors best nurse category

By JOHN GUERRA Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt makes perfect sense why Colleen McNally, owner of Small Town Girl Insurance of Lake Placid, would sponsor the 2021 Highlander Award’s Nurse of the Year. Nurses, of course, care for people who are hurt or ill. McNally, whose office is at 126 Dal Hall Blvd. in downtown Lake Placid,...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highlander Award#United Healthcare#Unitedhealthcare#Nurseline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Morristown, NJwrnjradio.com

Morristown Medical Center named one of the best hospitals for nurses

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center offers one of the best environments for hospital nurses in the nation according to NurseJournal.org, a leading website for nursing education and resources. This week Morristown Medical Center was named to NurseJournal’s list of “The Best Hospitals for Nurses 2021”.
EducationNewsTimes

Nursing homes share best practices, challenges in vaccinating staff

Nursing homes in Connecticut are racing to vaccinate all of their workers against coronavirus before the state-imposed deadline in September, but some face a greater challenge than others: Half of the 204 Connecticut nursing homes that are reporting data have staff immunization rates below 75 percent, and a handful are under 50 percent.
Health Servicesalabamanews.net

Title Sponsor: Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is committed to the River Region community as we stand on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19. Keeping patients healthy and safe is central to our mission. The Jackson Hospital staff remain consistent in year-round emergency preparedness training; as our protocols to care for patients ensures the safety of hospital staff, visitors and the community.
HealthPosted by
Ocala Style Magazine

Healthy Aging & Purposeful Living: VIPcare

In honor of National Healthy Aging Month, we reached out to local businesses that focus on the positive aspects of growing older and specialize in helping you continue to live your best life. VIPcare. Better Health. It’s about Time. The VIPcare Patient Experience. Going to see your doctor is probably...
Sandy, UTksl.com

Intermountain Healthcare offers hospital-level care from home for stabilized COVID-19 patients

Bill Affleck, left, was able to recover from COVID-19 in his home thanks to a new Intermountain Healthcare program and the help of his wife Karisa. (Stuart Johnson, KSL-TV) SANDY — As ICU beds reach max capacity with yet another rise inCOVID-19 cases, Intermountain Healthcare is looking for additional ways to take care of sick patients. A new program born during the pandemic utilizes technology to allow some patients the luxury of recovering from the comfort of their home.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Public HealthNews Break

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be. The report released by the CDC on August 27 indicates that...
Health Servicescw35.com

Gov. Abbot announces extension of Emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN – The HHSC will be providing approximately $286 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for September. On Sept. 3, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy