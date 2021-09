A Sanford man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in a vehicle on Steele Bridge Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Manuel Aguirre Mariano, 36, who is homeless, was arrested Thursday in Wilmington, where he was working a construction job, by U.S. Marshals, Capt. Jeff Johnson said.

