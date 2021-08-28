His View: Your COVID-19 fear bubble is wholly your own
Here at Washington State University, the students are back! And I’m so happy to see them. I’ve been a student-centered professor my entire career, and even though I taught face-to-face last semester, it just wasn’t the same with so few people on campus. Now students are walking across campus, mostly without masks, and certainly off-campus, they’re no longer holding to the crazy, fear-based nonsense that continues to flow out of the governors’ offices of blue states. Masks still aren’t working to stop COVID-19, because they follow the laws of physics.dnews.com
