“Imagine being born there and not here! We don’t know how lucky we are.”. So observes Clare Devlin, one of the four teenage protagonists from the painfully funny Irish sitcom Derry Girls, which premiered on Channel 4 in Britain in 2018 and is currently streaming on Netflix. It’s the first day of a new year of high school in the mid-’90s, and Clare is meditating on the plight of starving children in sub-Saharan Africa. Soon, their conversation is interrupted by two machine-gun-wielding soldiers who jump onto their school bus and begin screaming threats and accusations. The young women are unperturbed. The Derry girls live in Northern Ireland at a time when the Troubles are still very much roiling, and machine guns on school buses are little more than a periodic nuisance.