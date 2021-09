The Mets desperately needed a win today, after only winning one other game on their West Coast road trip, and not yet winning a game against the Dodgers this season. If there was ever a day to do it, it would be the day that their new de facto ace (with deGrom out) Marcus Stroman on the mound and their big trade deadline acquisition Javier Báez back in the lineup after spending time on the injured list. So the Mets went into the final game of the grueling road trip aiming to finally claim victory against the Dodgers.