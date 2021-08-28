Letter to the Editor

The Pullman Police Department has issued 10 infractions to hosts of “nuisance parties” in the past six days, according to a release this morning from the department. Chief Gary Jenkins said this is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reverse the trend of positive cases in the city. According to the release, Pullman police started with an education campaign and then found the need to begin an assertive enforcement stance on nuisance party violations after the education portion was largely ignored. … High school sports are back on the docket for Moscow High School this fall, and teams already have begun penciling in their schedules to take on outside competition. A motion for reinstatement of interscholastic competition was discussed at a Moscow School District board of trustees special meeting and passed 4-1.