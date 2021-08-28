Letter to the Editor
I would like to bestow some facts unto Scotty Anderson in response to his opinion article “Hear ye, hear ye, the king hath spoken.”. First, “a decree by ‘a local health department’” is incorrect. The local health departments throughout the state of Massachusetts were authorized to enforce the state’s compulsory smallpox vaccination policy. Thus, the locality was statewide. The court case is titled “Jacobson vs Massachusetts,” and not “Jacobson vs Cambridge Health Department,” demonstrating more than “local.”dnews.com
