Female Coach of the Year sponsor

Politics

By ROBERT MILLER Special Sections Editor
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, the Highlands Sun was the sponsor for the 2021 Female Coach of the Year, awarded to Lindsay McCabe. The Highlands Sun is Highlands County’s free entertainment publication. The Highlands Sun, a publication of D-R Media, covers entertainment and community events happening in and around Highlands County. Available at locations throughout the county, the Highlands Sun is published every Thursday.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Community Policy