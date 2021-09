Dr. George Ibrahim has been practicing medicine in Highlands County for 43 years. He opened his first office in Lake Placid in 1978. In 1995, he moved his office to Sebring. Ibrahim is the 2021 recipient of the Highlander Awards Physician of the Year. He was nominated by seasonal resident Marilyn Davey. Her husband was a patient of Ibrahim’s for more than 20 years until he passed away last year.