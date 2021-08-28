‘Do you want to make a trade?’

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsSeth Thoburn, left, and Elijah Lindstrom, both students at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow, hold up a 2018 MacBook laptop after successfully trading a used set of golf clubs for it on their journey to own an airplane. Thoburn and Lindstrom started their venture in June with a mutual friends’ pen and eventually traded up to a bike pump and later a set of golf clubs. The two agree that their end goal is to own “any kind of airplane,” and that their next item must be something name brand or of collector value. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

With time and a little luck, two Moscow college students hope a series of trades that began with a green, retractable ballpoint pen will end with them acquiring a functional, flight-worthy airplane.

Elijah Lindstrom and Seth Thoburn said they’re only a few trades deep but the quest is going far better than expected — they’ve already traded their way to a 2018 MacBook they said is worth around $300. Although the project casts them as aspiring aviators, Thoburn and Lindstrom admitted neither of them has a pilot’s license as of yet.

Lindstrom and Thoburn, who met when they became roommates their freshman year attending New Saint Andrew’s College in Moscow, said the idea for the project began almost as a joke.

“Freshman year, Seth and I had some lofty goals,” Lindstrom said. “I don’t remember why we were talking about it, but we said that we were gonna own an airplane by the end of senior year.”

“We do actually want one, but I don’t know if we expect to get one,” added Thoburn. “We just thought it’d be cool to have an airplane and the Palouse is beautiful.”

Thoburn said they were also inspired by successful “trade-up” stories like that of a Canadian blogger who made headlines when they acquired a house through a series of fourteen trades that began with a red paperclip. Lindstrom said he’d heard a similar story about a friend’s brother who started by trading a jar of sand, and ended with a Tesla.

Armed with a used, clicky-backed pen pilfered from one of their other roommates, he said they began making trades earlier this summer and it was a little awkward at first.

He said they started by approaching strangers to see if they were interested in the trade. Their first offers were a quarter, or an empty beer can and a cigarette butt. Lindstrom acknowledged they “got way more ‘nos’ than ‘yeses,’” but it didn’t take long for them to acquire more useful and valuable items to trade — and the entire saga became a kind of learning experience.

“I think we’re actually building our sales skills. We discovered that a much better pitch than ‘Do you need a bike pump,’ or ‘Do you need a pen,’ is ‘Do you want to make a trade,’ because that kind of catches people at the beginning,” Thoburn said. “I definitely think it’s driven by people who are interested in what you’re doing and not as much by, they actually need what you’re offering.”

After a little leg work, the pen was traded for a bicycle pump, which the pair estimated was worth about $30 dollars. From there, they encountered a man who needed a pump and offered them a set of golf clubs in return.

At this point, Thoburn said someone offered them $100 cash for the golf clubs and for a moment, they considered giving up on the airplane, taking the money and buying themselves dinner. However, after a little soul-searching, they continued with their quest, eventually trading the golf clubs for the MacBook.

When they parted for summer vacation, Thoburn and Lindstrom put the project on hold but they’ve since returned for the start of the fall semester and are ready to begin making trades once more. They admit there’s still a long way to go before they reach their goal of trading for an airplane — even relatively cheap, single-engine aircraft are worth thousands, but they continue to feel optimistic.

Thoburn said he hopes to continue to build value incrementally with each trade. While he’s hopeful the next trade will be for something of more “subjective” value like a collector’s item or a piece of art, he said it takes more than simple interest in the item they’re offering to create a successful trade. He said ideally, it works out like it did when they traded for the golf clubs.

“We offered him the bike pump and he said ‘Oh yeah, I actually need a bike pump,’ and he heard what we were doing and he thought I was cool. So I think like the niche we’re really looking for is people who are interested in what we’re doing, luckily need the less expensive thing we have, and then have a lot of the thing we want.”

Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.