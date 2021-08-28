Everton at Brighton: The Opposition View | All positive for Potter

As Everton heads to the Amex Stadium this Saturday to face Brighton & Hove Albion, they will be facing a tough, optimistic team led by boss Graham Potter; together, they have collected all six points available to them thus far and have also moved to the third round of the Carabao Cup. For the away side, Rafa Benitez understands that his outfit will have to play with inspiration and passion against such a sturdy side, even if the Blues have fared well against the home team in recent matches.