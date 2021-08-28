Cancel
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will build waves into the 3 to 5 foot range. Dangerous swim conditions are expected due to large waves and strong currents. The most dangerous places to swim today will be at beaches adjacent to north facing piers...such as North Beach in South Haven.
Montgomery County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Page Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of southwest Iowa this morning. Travelers should use caution as visibility could be as low as one quarter mile at times. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region. The fog will most likely begin to lift by 9 am. Remember to use low beam head lights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and be extra cautious near intersections and railroad crossings.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 06:56:00 SST Expires: 2021-09-04 21:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 13 feet with locally higher sets will impact south and east facing shores of all islands. * TIMING...through Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 655 TAEAO ASO TOANA`I SETEMA 4 2021 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu ma e maualuluga atu i taimi o le aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Se`ia oo atu i le Aso Lua. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E malolosi le aave o le sami ma e ono solo nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton * WHAT...Less than one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.0 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:00 PM at Charleston. Very minor saltwater inundation will be possible 15 to 30 minutes before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/07 PM 7.0 1.2 0.8 N/A Minor 05/07 AM 5.7 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 05/08 PM 6.7 0.9 0.4 N/A None 06/08 AM 5.8 0.0 0.2 N/A None 06/08 PM 6.8 1.0 0.4 N/A None
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * Waves and Surf...Surf of 3 to 4 feet and strong rip currents. Local sets to 5 feet north of Carlsbad. * Timing...Early Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Impacts...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cameron and south central Calcasieu Parishes through 600 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sweet Lake, or near Grand Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hacketts Corner and Sweet Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Laporte County, INweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 2 to 4 feet are expected through Labor Day. Wave periods of 5 to 6 seconds will enhance current development, even during times of lower wave heights. Those visiting the beaches should plan to stay out of the water. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ Sunday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will build waves into the 3 to 5 foot range. Dangerous swim conditions are expected due to large waves and strong currents. The most dangerous places to swim today will be at beaches adjacent to north facing piers...such as Stearns Park in Ludington, Mears State Park in Pentwater, Muskegon State Park and Holland State Park.
Alger County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alger by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Alger BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Alger County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Alger County: The Au Train River mouth at Au Train, the exposed regions of Grand Marais Harbor, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Coal County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Coal, southeastern Seminole, northeastern Pontotoc and southern Hughes Counties through 915 PM CDT At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Allen, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Allen, Calvin, Stuart, Gerty, Atwood and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Valley County through 430 AM CDT At 349 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elyria, or 9 miles west of Ord, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ord around 405 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS INLAND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND INLAND NORTHEAST FLORIDA Areas of locally dense fog have developed over portions of inland northeast Florida and inland Southeast Georgia. Visibilities may be reduced to as little as one quarter mile in spots early this morning. Visibilities should improve around 9 am this morning. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Flagler; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...A long period south swell will cause dangerous rip currents. Surf will build to 3 to 5 feet, highest on exposed south facing beaches. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...A long period south swell will cause dangerous rip currents. Surf will build to 3 to 5 feet, highest on exposed south facing beaches. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Coasts. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 7:30 AM.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Appling County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS INLAND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND INLAND NORTHEAST FLORIDA Areas of locally dense fog have developed over portions of inland northeast Florida and inland Southeast Georgia. Visibilities may be reduced to as little as one quarter mile in spots early this morning. Visibilities should improve around 9 am this morning. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 01:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 to 104. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 to 104. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slightly cooler weather is expected for Labor Day.

